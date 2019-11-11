The future of the Red Lion Hotel in Billings is uncertain. We've learned the property on Midland Road is closing its doors.

According to court documents, Red Lion Hotels are owned by Inner Circle Hotels based out of Florida. Inner Circle filed for bankruptcy in July.

According to court filings, 10 Red Lion locations are being liquidated to pay off debt. Assets at the Billings location are being transferred to DW Commercial; this was mentioned in a brief filed in October.

Based on tips KULR-8 received throughout the weekend, we were notified the majority of employees' last day was Sunday. The hotel's website also shows there are currently no available rooms at this location.

KULR-8 has reached out to the hotel's general manager and all notable parties at Inner Circle for comment. As of Monday evening, we have not heard back.

We'll continue to update you on air and online with any updates that we may receive.