Recent weather impacts Yellowstone County areas

Heavy rains have caused flooding throughout the area even some damage in Yellowstone County. Old Highway 87 has a road closure 14 miles leading to Hardin. The reason being is because there is structural damage on Fly Creek Bridge due to recent weather.

As you travel onto Old Highway 87 from Billings, you can see the flooding throughout the area. The Montana Department of Transportation report Fly Creek Bridge is closed to all traffic because of the structural damage to the bridge caused by the flooding.

A sign on Old Highway 87 and Pryor Road warns drivers, giving them a chance to take an alternate route. MDT said local traffic is permitted from Hardin west to the bridge and from the bridge west.

This is not the only road impacted. Fly Creek Road near Pompey's Pillar was flooded by about 600 yards on Monday, not allowing anyone to pass.

KULR-8 spoke to one local today who said Fly Creek Road is now passable as of 4 o'clock Tuesday afternoon. He said the low-lying areas are still flooded and the creek continues to look more like a river.

Old Highway 87 is closed until further notice. We will continue to update you with the status of the highway.