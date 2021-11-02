LAUREL, Mont. — T&C Farms is fairly new; The family owned farm has been operating for less than five years in Laurel.

But this past summer was particularly tough.

"We put in over 20 acres of pumpkins — about 22 acres of pumpkins — we hope to see more than 20,000 pumpkins grow. We were about 20 or 30% of that for the season,” Tytus Harkins, an operator at the farm, said.

Harkins says the farm only had about 30 days of premium pumpkin growing.

"Pumpkins don't like the heat and we have had 70 plus days of 90 or hotter," Harkins said.

Harkins says that the staffs hours at the farm have increased by 50% this season, since more work needed to be done to make up for the effects of the heat and drought conditions.

"The impact is kind of in a lot of different ways. I think a lot of people in agriculture community are tired; it's just been a harder summer of work,” Harkins said.

But the heat isn't all bad for T&C, it has made for great weather for the community to come out and ride the tractors or solve the corn maze.

"So the community has come out in droves. We really appreciate their support and we've had tons of feedback and encouragement. Thank you guys for doing this, thanks for fighting through the drought here and and still making it a fun place for us to hang out with our family in the fall, and we've really felt that and we appreciate it a lot,” Harkins said.