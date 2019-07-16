Public to be held regarding high nitrate levels in Worden/Ballentine public water

The Worden, Ballentine, Yellowstone County Water and Sewer District will be holding a public meeting regarding the public water issues Worden and Ballentine areas are experiencing. High nitrate levels in the public water in the Worden and Ballentine areas have deemed it to be unsafe to drink for some, especially infants 6 months or younger. That's why learning about the high nitrate content in public water is crucial to understand.

Gary Fredericks is the board member and spokesperson for WBYC Water and Sewer district. He says June 12th was the day when the first water sample tested high in nitrate content.

"The limit is 10.0 and we were, I think, at 12.4, something like that," Fredericks said. "And so, the DEQ sent us a warning at that time so we had to take follow up tests and in those follow-up tests, they were high also."

Fredericks said nitrates are the byproduct of agricultural work done in the area. He said it's part of our diets, but not for babies. Nitrates can be deadly to infants 6 months old and younger.

"So making cereal or baby formula out of that water would absolutely be a no-no and boiling the water does not get rid of it. It actually concentrates it so most mothers would maybe boil their water for cereal or for their formula and that would make it even worse."

Pregnant women in the Worden-Ballentine areas should use another water source as well. This is why WBYC has taken action and offered free bottled water to those in need.

"It's an accute issue for these children," Fredericks said. "For us to lose somebody here, we know these people. We drink this water. We all live here. So, to have anyone suffer an injury or loss of a child would be a tragedy beyond anything we could live with so we made the decision immediately to get the water out and get it to the people."

The public meeting will include members of the Department of Environmental Quality to educate people about the water issue. Members of Riverstone Health will also be present to answer any kind of medical question.

"The more educated our public is, the less panic there is and the more we can get out in the field and do our work," Fredericks said.