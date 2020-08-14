BILLINGS, Mont. - Beginning August 29, voters will receive a ballot in the mail asking them to vote yes or no on the public safety mill levy. The focus of the levy is to improve safety and reduce emergency response times for the Billings Police Department and Billings Fire Department.

If passed, the public safety mill levy will replace the existing one from 2004 with a new levy generating $12.2 million. Over five years, the owner of a $200,000 home would pay a total of $315.90 in new property taxes if the levy is passed.