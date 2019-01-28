According to a survey by the University of Phoenix, nearly two in three adults have had their social media accounts hacked, exposing personal information and breaching privacy.

You could be one of them and not even know it.

With social media at the tip of our fingerprints, it's easy to log into various websites at once but no matter how much you surf online experts say limiting your exposure is the best way to protect yourself.

With the widespread of social media, many people can fall victims to scammers and hackers.

Reed Meschke has been working in computer and i-t support for almost seven years.

He said he's been seeing an influx of phishing attempts through email.

"A lot of times what we're seeing even if it's from a trusted person you've emailed regularly if their account has been compromised they can send you documents," said Meschke. "They can send you a web browser that looks like your email log in, so you enter your email and password and boom there you go, you gave the hacker your email address and password."

He said some simple ways to protect yourself include using different passwords for different social media accounts, using secure websites and

logging out of your accounts before shutting down your computer.

One thing you can do to minimize a security breach is by using multi factor authentication.

"That's just something when you go to log into a website, it sends you a simple text message or lets you know hey someone is logging into your account, is this okay to do?" adds Meschke. "Another thing is any other accounts you don't use anymore, old accounts like Myspace

for example, things like that which you've had years pass, go in and delete those old accounts to make sure they're gone and away from the internet."

Every click, post and share can expose yourself to hackers without even knowing it.

This includes checking into locations, posting about work or who you're with.

This gives hackers a the chance to learn your every move.

"You're putting things out there, that you don't even know what you're putting out there. keep that in mind," Meschke said. "So just play it safe, keep as much private stuff away from Facebook

and online as you can."

Meschke also said to keep your computer and web browser up to date, install an antivirus software and be selective with third party applications.