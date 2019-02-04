Preventing frozen pipes in the winter

According to State Farm, Montana ranks 29th in the United States for frozen pipe damages.

The company said frozen water pipe problems affects a quarter million families each winter.

In 2018, State Farm saw around 15,000 claims in the nation.

Delbert Orr with Precision Plumbing & Heating said an average cost of repair can cost you up to $600.

"That's if it's a pretty straightforward call. We've had some turn into weeks on end chasing leaks and they turn into the six or $7,000 range," said Orr. "That doesn't count the restoration bills."

If you have frozen pipes, here's what you can do:

Keep faucets on until a plumber arrives

Turn up the thermostat in the room to keep heat circulated

Warm up the pipe with a hair dryer

If pipes have already burst, shut off the main valve

Orr said you can prevent frozen pipes by prepping your home during extreme weather.

Seal any leaks, insulate your home and if possible, use an indoor valve to turn off water to outside spouts.

"My suggestion would be to leave the water running, you think you're wasting a lot of water, adding the money onto your bill. If you have an exterior faucet, I would leave the smallest solid stream of water overnight when there's no usage of the water," adds Orr.

State farm claims show losses related to frozen pipes in 2018 totaled more than $270 million, an increase of more than $162 million from 2017.