BILLINGS, Mont. - A power outage was reported early Monday morning after a car crashed into a utility pole on the West End.

According to Sergeant Hoeger, a car crashed into a utility pole on South 32nd Street West and Myrtle Drive. Hoeger said there were two women in the vehicle, and the woman driving the car left on foot. No injuries were reported.

NorthWestern Energy says power was restored to those affected about 9:10 a.m.