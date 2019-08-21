Possible blue-green algae in Lake Elmo

BILLINGS, Mont. - Bob Gibson of the Montana FWP has said that biologists have since tested the water and are awaiting results. Qualitative tests were taken and show a very low concentration of the algae in the water, quantitative tests were also taken as results will come back from Denver in two days.

Blue-green algae is present throughout many lakes in Montana but occasionally the algae can develop in a toxic bloom which can cause damage to the skin, liver, or nerve cells of a person exposed to the algae.

The DEQ advises lake goers to keep an extra close water on children and pets as they are most likely to consume the lake water. If you have been exposed to the blue-green algae and are feeling symptoms you should seek medical attention immediately.

Lake Elmo will remain open as the DEQ continues to monitor the situation.