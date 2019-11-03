The summer sensation that had people across the nation rioting is now finally here to stay.

Arriving permanently on National Sandwich Day, the Popeyes chicken sandwich makes its return on a day where its competition remains idle.

As the sandwich finally makes its way to Billings you can thank a popular burger joint for bringing the sandwich to Montana.

Billings Popeyes owner Denny Rehberg says, "When Burger King purchased Popeyes, the new ownership clearly understood that if we wanted to be competitive with Chick-fil-a even though we don't have Chick-fil-a in any place in Montana other than Kallispell, that they needed to look at the chicken sandwich and it's been a hit, it's so good."

In fact, Popeyes takes such pride in their chicken sandwich that they have a cook dedicated to only cooking up the sandwiches, and nothing else.

And the man who has taken over that role at the Southgate Popeyes is Austin Cell.

"I was really excited about the sandwich from the get-go. There's been a lot of hype about it obviously and I wanted to make sure the customers got the best possible sandwich they could get so that's why I took over." said Cell