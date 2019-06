BILLINGS, Mont. - Emergency crews responded to the West End Tuesday after an SUV drove into a house at 24th Street West and Terry Avenue.

Southbound lanes of 24th Street West were blocked by Billings police for about 30 minutes.

According to Officer Jared Lausch on scene, the incident occurred as a result of a medical issue, and the female driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, according to BPD.