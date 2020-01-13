Investigation underway after robbery at Billings Town Pump, no injuries
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police are investigating a robbery at a Billings gas station.
 
The robbery happened at the Town Pump on King Ave. W. early Monday morning, according to police.
Police tweeted the suspect is a white man, wearing a black hoodie, mask and gloves.
 
The suspect reportedly displayed a firearm to the employee and ran from the scene. Police say he stole about $2,800 in cash.
 
The search for that suspect is ongoing.

