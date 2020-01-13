BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police are investigating a robbery at a Billings gas station.

The robbery happened at the Town Pump on King Ave. W. early Monday morning, according to police.

20-2949 Robbery-0348 hrs at 3150 King Ave W. Susp was a W male wearing a blk hoodie, mask, and gloves. Displayed a firearm to an employee and fled the business with approx. $2,800 in cash. The susp was not immediately located and the investigation is ongoing. Sgt. Lennick — BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) January 13, 2020

Police tweeted the suspect is a white man, wearing a black hoodie, mask and gloves.

The suspect reportedly displayed a firearm to the employee and ran from the scene. Police say he stole about $2,800 in cash.

The search for that suspect is ongoing.