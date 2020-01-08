PARK CITY, Mont. - The Stillwater County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death, after a body was reportedly found behind the post office in Park City.

According to Stillwater County Sheriff Charles Kem, about 7 a.m. Wednesday they received a call of a partially concealed body in the area behind the Park City Post Office.

Sheriff Kem says deputies arrived on scene and determined the individual was deceased. He says the death is currently being investigated as suspicious.

The Montana Department of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office with the preliminary investigation until the cause and manner of death has been confirmed.

Sheriff Kem says the deceased is a white man, about 45-55 years old, and his identity has not been determined. An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted on Thursday.

According to law enforcement, the area of Clark Street between 1st and 2nd Avenue is blocked off. The post office and Park City School are both accessible.

The sheriff says there is no threat to public safety but is asking residents to avoid the area while law enforcement conducts the investigation.