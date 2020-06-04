BILLINGS, Mont. - Police responded to a reported armed robbery at a Billings casino Thursday night.
According to the Billings Police Department, officers were called to the Maverick Casino at the corner of 14th Street West and Wyoming Avenue about 10:11 p.m. for a reported armed robbery.
The suspect is described as a lone Native American man, believed to be in his 20s, about 5'9", and 150 lbs. According to police, he was wearing a mask, a blue coat with a hood, a black beanie, jeans, and was carrying a handgun.
Police say they are currently investigating and that there is "no perceived threat at this time."
