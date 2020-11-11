BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police say Crime Stoppers is now offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the location of a missing Billings woman.

Amelia Brooks, 22, is described as white, 5'1" tall, and about 200 lbs. She has blue eyes, brown hair that changes to blonde halfway down, and braces. Police say Amelia has been missing since Oct. 13 after she left on foot from a residence on the 800 block of Caroline Street.

If you have any information about Amelia or her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Billings Police Department at (406) 657-8460.