Playhouse Parade unveils custom playhouses

The Playhouse Parade committee unveils its one of a kind playhouses at Rimrock Mall this afternoon.

A variety of Playhouse Parade builders spend months using their skills to make the creations come to life -- all to help raise money for charities supporting at risk youth in the billings community.

Those charities include Habitat for Humanity, Tumbleweed, The Family Tree Center, Road Dogs Toy Run, Backpack Meals for Kids program, Young Families Early Head Start and the West End Exchange Club.

Over the years, in excess of $600,000 has been raised.

"Our first pillar is to raise money for those programs," said Playhouse Parade President Darwin George. "Our second pillar is to create awareness in the public of those programs, the good that they do in our community and most of all how people can contact them if their services are needed.

With a partnership spanning more than a decade, Rimrock Mall is proud to host this event every year.

"Here we are 20 plus years later still rocking and going strong," said Rimrock Mall Marketing Director Daron Olson. "So far as I stand here in center court there's 30 plus banners hanging around. Each of those banners in center court represent $1000 donated by that business."

The playhouses will be on display until June 8, 2019 for the Billings community to see until they're raffled off.

"We have 3 traditional playhouses, we've had what we called a big kid's playhouse which is a backyard barbecue tent gazebo everything and this year for the first time, we have a puppy playhouse," added George.

Raffle tickets are available at Rimrock Mall or at any of the 7 charities listed until the grand drawing on June 8th 2019, where the winners can take home a playhouse.