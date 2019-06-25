BILLINGS, Mont. - Planet Fitness will open its first location in the Magic City by the end of the year.

The fitness center will take over the former Toys "R" Us building, located at 640 S 24th St W.

According to the building permit application, the building will undergo interior demolition, and the outside of the building will be repainted. Dave Leon with Planet Fitness says the gym is scheduled to open in mid-October.

Planet Fitness has more than 1,800 location across North America. The fitness center is well-known for having budget-friendly membership fees, starting at $10/month.

This will be the fourth Planet Fitness location to open in Montana, joining locations in Missoula, Great Falls, and Helena.