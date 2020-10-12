BILLINGS, Mont. - Though places of worship are exempt from the 25 person limit, imposed by Yellowstone County's new public health order, they are still capped to 50% capacity, with masks and social distancing being required.

We reached out to St. Pius X Parish to ask how this health order would affect them. The church says they have been limiting their attendance to 25% capacity since reopening back in April.

Their building can hold 800 people, but they only allow a maximum of 200 parishioners at once, blocking off every other pew and spacing attendants 6 feet a part.

The church did prepare for the new health order by adding another mass on Sundays to help cut down on large crowds.

Communications Coordinator Kathy McCleary says their pastor has put the concern for their parishioners above anything else.

"If I found out that people in my church became sick or anyone died, he said, 'I could never live with myself,' he said, 'I'm a pastor, I want you to be safe,' and so that's been our message through out, is to do everything we can. And is it uncomfortable – we can't hug, we can't grab each other like we use to, yeah we miss that, but we want people to be healthy," McCleary said.

For those who don't feel safe attending mass in person, St. Pius does stream their mass virtually as well.