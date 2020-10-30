BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office identifies the pilot killed in Friday night's crash as 74-year-old Donald C. Nimmick of Texas.

Nimmick died on impact. An autopsy has yet to be performed.

Flight records show Nimmick left Lakeview, Texas at 7:39 am Friday and arrived at Torrington Airport in Wyoming at 1:42pm

He left Torrington at 2:20 pm and arrived in Buffalo, Wyoming at 3:50 pm.

He departed Buffalo at 5:21 pm before crashing in Billings short of the runway at 7:03 pm.

A pilot record from the FAA says Nimmick was not valid for any class after January 31, 2019.

UPDATE: According to the Billings Fire Department, a plane crashed north of the Billings airport Friday evening.

Multiple emergency crews responded after the airport tower reportedly lost communication with a small, private aircraft. Fire crews were able to locate the plane just short of the runway.

According to crews at the scene, there was no fire or threats to residences. The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.

The condition of the pilot is unknown at this time.

Members of the Billings Fire Department have confirmed to KULR-8 that crews are investigating reports of a missing aircraft.

The report came in shortly after 7 p.m. Friday. Fire crews were staged along Alkali Creek Road.

KULR-8 has a reporter at the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.