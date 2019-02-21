Petition to sell Montana sparks debate within state legislature

It's a petition catching the attention of the nation: Sell Montana to Canada for one trillion dollars to eliminate national debt. Right now, the petition has more than 12,000 signatures with a goal of 15,000.

In our state legislature, the chairman of the house state administration committee is putting forth a plan to deny that sale. The proposition to draft the bill denying Canada's chances at Montana passed the committee 15 to 5.

"My idea would be a house resolution generally opposing the sale of Montana to Canada," Forrest Mandeville, Columbus representative, said. "I'm thinking stuff like whereas we don't know the Canadian National Anthem after the first two words."

The chairman said he hopes to have a bill written up by mid March.

Representative Jessica Karjala said she would look forward to more maple syrup.

"What about those of us who would like more maple syrup, better tea, and free healthcare?" Karjala said.

"You can vote against it Representative Karjala," Mandeville said.

"Or you could move..." Another representative said.

"And it's still an option to move to Canada," Mandeville said. "We wouldn't take that away."

We had hundreds of comments on our Facebook page- some even supporting the sale.

Trista Bishop said "I accept. Take me Canada!! But in all honesty, it would be pointless and I better get dual citizenship "

Kenny Baird, not really a fan of the idea.

He said "Montana is the last best place in the union. Sorry Canada. We're not for sale."

Some of our comments showed a higher interest in selling California to Canada for 1-trillion dollars. That would only bring down the national debt to 21 trillion dollars.