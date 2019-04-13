Permit to create gravel, crusher, and asphalt plant in Shepherd to be determined

An opencut mining permit to create a gravel pit, crusher and asphalt plant in Shepherd, Montana has been submitted for approval with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

The site is referred to as the Donnes Site, which is located on a 74-acre site and located one mile east of Shepherd in Yellowstone County.

According to the Saving Shepherd website, the permit submitted by Riverside Contracting Inc., the proposal will include creating a pit 20 feet deep to mine gravel. It will also have a crusher to pulverize the gravel. The site will have an asphalt plant to mix gravel and sand with crude oil derivatives.

The proposal will also call for site operation 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, dumping waste water into Crooked Creek and eventually, into the Yellowstone River.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality will be holding a public meeting on Wednesday, April 17th at 6 p.m. in the Shepherd High School cafeteria. All concerns will be heard and questions answered.

DEQ must make the determination by April 27th this year, recommending citizens to submit comments before April 26th.