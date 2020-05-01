BILLINGS, Mont. - Airlines that operate at the Billings Logan International Airport will soon require passengers to wear face masks.

Director of Aviation and Transit Kevin Ploehn says the requirement will begin Monday, May 4 with Delta and United. Frontier will require masks beginning May 8, and Alaska and American on May 11.

Passengers will be required to wear a mask from the check-in process until deplaning at their destination.

"For the future, this will be the new normal, and frankly, if the airlines are going to entice folks back into the sky they need to do this so people can feel safe," Ploehn said. "Additionally, the airlines and the Airport have been cleaning and wiping down everything so the Terminal is clean as well as the airplanes. It is a new normal to hopefully get this industry moving again."

Ploehn also recommended that passengers bring their own masks, but if they don't he says the airlines should have one available for them.