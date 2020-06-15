LIVINGSTON, Mont. - The Park County Health Department announced there will be two COVID-19 community testing events later this week in Livingston and Gardiner.

The testing events will be free drive-through or walk-up community testing for asymptomatic people.

Gardiner

WHEN: Friday, June 19 from 1-7 PM

WHERE: Gardiner High School parking lot

Livingston

WHEN: Saturday, June 20 from 10 AM-4 PM

WHERE: Park High School parking lot

Health officials say there is no age limit, but minors will need a parent or guardian with them to be tested. The health department says the events are a joint effort between Park County Health Department, Livingston HealthCare, Community Health Partners and Medcor and supported by the Governor’s Office, DPHHS and the Montana National Guard.