LIVINGSTON, Mont. - The Park County Health Department announced there will be two COVID-19 community testing events later this week in Livingston and Gardiner. 

The testing events will be free drive-through or walk-up community testing for asymptomatic people.

Gardiner

  • WHEN: Friday, June 19 from 1-7 PM
  • WHERE: Gardiner High School parking lot

Livingston

  • WHEN: Saturday, June 20 from 10 AM-4 PM
  • WHERE: Park High School parking lot

Health officials say there is no age limit, but minors will need a parent or guardian with them to be tested. The health department says the events are a joint effort between Park County Health Department, Livingston HealthCare, Community Health Partners and Medcor and supported by the Governor’s Office, DPHHS and the Montana National Guard.

