BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings could soon be getting a Panera Bread.

A building permit application for the restaurant was submitted to the City of Billings on July 2. According to the application, the restaurant's location will be at 110 S 24th Street W, near WinCo Foods on Billings' West End.

Panera Bread is a chain of bakery cafés with more than 2,000 locations across the country, including one in Kalispell.