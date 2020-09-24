BILLINGS, Mont. - One of two men connected to a manhunt in Billings in August made an appearance in court Thursday on charges dating back to 2016 and 2018.

Brian Pretty Weasel and Teyon Fritzler are both considered a person of interest in a shooting and several vehicle thefts in early August. Pretty Weasel was arraigned in court this morning on separate charges: two counts of felony theft, one count of attempted felony theft, and one count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs. Pretty Weasel pleaded not guilty on all counts.

We reached out to Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito to find out if Pretty Weasel and Fritzler will be charged in relation to the crime spree last month. Twito says the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is still investigating.

Pretty Weasel is being held on a $60,000 bond and is also placed on a federal hold for violating probation.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated on air and online as the investigation continues.