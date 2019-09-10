BILLINGS, Mont. - One man is dead after a fatal rollover crash on I-90 Tuesday.

The crash was reported near mile marker 467 shortly before noon.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Justin Moran tells KULR-8 two men were traveling westbound on I-90 when the trailer they were pulling began to fishtail, causing their vehicle to roll.

Trooper Moran says both men were thrown from the vehicle. One of the men was confirmed to have died in the crash. The other man was taken to a local hospital by HELP Flight. His condition is unknown at this time.

The crash is currently under investigation. Check back for updates.