BILLINGS, Mont. - MetraPark has announced the first big performer to play in the 2019 Pepsi Entertainment Series at MontanaFair.

Old Dominion will be playing at MontanaFair August 11 as part of their Make It Sweet tour.

"We’re proud to welcome the CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year, Old Dominion to this year’s MontanaFair," said MontanaFair General Manager Bill Dutcher.

Click here for more information on the band and ticket prices.