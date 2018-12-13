Newly promoted lieutenant at Columbus Fire Rescue becomes first female to receive title

Columbus Fire Rescue has a new lieutenant. Summerlee Luckow is the first female firefighter ever to receive the promotion at the fire department in Columbus.
Luckow was first hired on at Columbus Fire Rescue as a firefighter paramedic in June 2017. A year and a half later, she is now the first official female lieutenant.
David Cushing is a resident firefighter EMT at Columbus Fire Rescue and has known Luckow for about a year. He describes who she is as a person and co-worker.
"She's smart, she's funny, she's really great to work with and we compliment each other extremely well," Cushing said. "She's very smart when it comes to the EMS side of things."
Humbled, Luckow explained how she feels about becoming the first female firefighter.
"It's something I'm pretty honored to have but, at the same time, in all reality to me, it doesn't change much as far as my attitude or work ethic," Luckow said.
The newly promoted firefighter is paving the way for other females and she continues to climb the ladder of success. She gives other females who want to walk in her shoes one piece of advice.
"When given the opportunity to learn from somebody, take that opportunity and learn as much as you can," Luckow said.
Luckow reflected on how she got to where she is today and has one person to thank for it.
"My dad has been a volunteer firefighter for- I think he just hit 40 years on the little department where I grew up," Luckow said. "So growing up, I would attend fire trainings with him and really kind of liked the whole mentality of the fire service so he was kind of the one that got me started in it. You know, getting to tag along and he'd throw me in a pair of his boots and off we would go. So it was kind of ingrained from the very get-go."
Congratulations, Luckow!