BILLINGS, Mont. - An article published Tuesday by The New York Times claims that Billings Public Schools has directed students to move around their classrooms every 15 minutes to decrease the number of close contacts for any student who tests positive for COVID-19.

In regards to COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a "close contact" as anyone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes.

Billings Public Schools Superintendent Greg Upham addressed the school board Monday night after the board received a letter, regarding what Upham said was "misinformation" on contact tracing.

Upham told the board he recently had a meeting with area high school principals and one of the questions asked was how the school district could assist in reducing the number of close contacts who may need to quarantine if a student tests positive for the virus.

Upham says while disrupting the 15-minute timeframe may be doable, it's important to not disrupt education in the process. He says the intent of the conversation on close contacts was not to "game the system."

"No one's trying to do anything underhanded or anything like that," Upham said. "It's really looking at this whole piece and trying to do the best we can and maintain as safe environment as we possibly can."

Upham says there is no directive dictating that students must move every 15 minutes. Students and staff are only asked to be aware of the amount of time spent in groups or within 6 feet of each other.

"If possible, be cognizant of the 15 minutes. If not, then it's learning as it needs to be. We're masked up."

Upham says the school district was not contacted by The New York Times before the article was published.