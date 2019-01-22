Snow plows both on the roads and airport runaways are hard at work ensuring safe travel.

"We actually got those in November and they take about a year to build once you put your order in. We were very excited to get them before winter," said Kevin Ploehn, Director of Aviation and Transit.

Ploehn says it's been about twenty years since they've gotten a new snow plow and now is the perfect time to test them out.

For each MB5, it cost about $760,000.

The monster machines pull double duty both plowing and sweeping which is a more efficient way of clearing snow from the runway.

They're also able to do this with only a single operator.

Two people man the older plows which are still seeing some use.

"The interesting part about snow removal at an airport is that you get it off the runway surfaces and taxi surfaces right away then you get all these piles all around the airport," Ploehn added.

"If you don't get them removed right away, then there's no place to move the snow, the next time it snows," said Ploehn. "So they're busy the day after it snows too trying to get rid of all that snow. we have big loaders and dumping it out into ravines and parking lots, wherever it's out of the way."

Ploehn said he's grateful for the additional staffing and equipment allowing the airport to be more reliable and efficient.

"So one thing we take seriously at Billings Airport is the snow removal because if an airplane diverts, it can be costly for that airline," said Ploehn. "So we make that our number one business, when it snows we're on it. "