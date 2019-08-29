One local organization is praising this new tracking system because it brings additional peace of mind to the victims of sex assault who come through their doors.

Erin Lambert is the funding and grant compliance administrator for YWCA in Billings and said Montana's sexual assault kit tracking system will be really helpful alongside helping and consoling survivors during a very traumatic time in their lives.

Lambert said statistically, one in three women in our region will be victims of some form of domestic violence, sexual assault, or stalking. In Billings last year alone, YWCA accompanied 90 adults and children to the Billings Clinic Emergency Department while forensic evidence collection exams were being done and that is just those that reported the abuse.

"One of the big questions that we get fom survivors is 'What happens next with my kit?' or 'Where is it at in the process?'," Lambert said. "As a non-criminal justice agency, we can't always answer that for them and sometimes it's difficult to get those answers from the criminal justice system."

With the new tracking system, advocates of YWCA will be able to help victims even more.

"The benefit for us as advocates is being able to sit with a survivor and say, 'I can't answer your question, but I know where we can go to get that answer," Lambert said.

Lambert said this new system is a huge game changer for health professionals, law enforcement, and organizations such as the YWCA. She said this will keep survivors informed on what is happening with something very personal to them.

"Having a system where survivors can go and get that information and know where their kit is at and what the process is going through, will really give survivors peace of mind and answer some of those questions that up until now, maybe weren't being answered," Lambert said.

Lambert said with such a brand new system, YWCA will be figuring out how to have access with that system alongside victims and figure out how well it's working.