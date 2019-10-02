A new indoor baseball/softball facility is coming to the Rimrock Mall in the beginning of 2020!

D-BAT is the name of the indoor baseball and softball facility. Rimrock Mall Marketing Director Daron Olson said it's not your typical shop.

"We're looking at at least 7 or 8 actual cages- softball and baseball," Olson explained. "Then there will be a pitching tunnel and there'll be 3,000 square feet of retail. So, if you need balls, bats, gloves, other baseball/softball apparel, they're selling that there as well."

Olson said Rimrock Mall is evolving into a not-so-traditional shopping mall experience-- converging fun activities and commerce together.

Becky Richardson, owner/operator of Ox Indoor Axe Throwing said this helps with limited entertainment opportunities for kids and young adults in and around the Magic City.

In the city of Billings, there is a gap between adult-friendly environments and kid/teen-friendly environments. Which is why Ox Indoor Axe Throwing is one of those businesses trying to close that gap just a little bit more.

"As far as opportunities for kids, they are limited," Richardson said. "And finding things that are positive, different, motivating, and confidence building, it's difficult."

For any and all ages that are interested in doing things outside their home, Billings is finally starting to flourish.