BILLINGS, Mont. - Lockwood Schools is fully opening its new high school for the upcoming school year.

Designed for 700 students, the school worked with the community of Lockwood to meet their priorities of what the ideal building would look like.

Superintendent Tobin Novasio says they're proud to offer top-flight career and tech education classes along with their art and music facilities.

Twenty certified teachers have joined the Lockwood team, including a new activities director. Many of the educators worked with architects to design their dream classrooms.

To cut down on class size, the school is opening with a mixture of online and in-classroom learning.

"I hope that when they get a chance to come here and see it they'll agree with us that we have the nicest facility in the state, and we're going to hire the staff and raise those expectations for our students that not only are we the nicest school in the state facility-wise, but we're also the best school district in the state," Novasio said.

Lockwood Schools is hosting a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony August 20 for people to get tours of the facilities. Classes officially start the following week on Wednesday, August 26.