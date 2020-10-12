BILLINGS, Mont. - Along with a new health order, RiverStone Health has moved its free drive-thru testing site to United Way on Overland Avenue.

After opening up at 8:30 Monday morning, a line of more than 50 cars stretched from United Way to King Avenue.

We spoke with residents waiting in line who said the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Yellowstone County is concerning and one of the main reasons they decided to get tested.

Although Montana has been a state with relatively low numbers compared to larger states, it's clear that's changing.

Residents who spoke with us said they believe the community is exhausted after spending months following guidelines and may have slacked off on supporting the health order.

"A lot of people don't like to be told what to do, you got all the anti-maskers and the people who don't want to wear masks," said Billings resident Lilian Ahearn.

"People aren't wearing their masks, businesses aren't enforcing it, but I'm going around when I see it, I say something because not only for the safety of the community, but I'm compromised because I'm in a wheelchair also," said Billings resident Jimmy Bell.

The free drive-thru testing site will be open 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.