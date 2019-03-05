A piece of land that Musselshell County has purchased through the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be managed by Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks. This management collaboration is so there can be the first fishing access site that Fish, Wildlife and Parks has in Musselshell County.

Bob Gibson with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said there will be expenses to come regarding maintenance and building the fishing access site. He said the site will need roads, a boat ramp, an outhouse, and primitive camp sites. He also said with the purchase of the land along the flood plain, there will be modifications to the river that'll make the river more workable not only for flood control, but for the fish and wildlife that are there to the repairing areas around it.

Gibson said this will not benefit FWP financially, but it'll be an expense needed to put forth access to the Musselshell River.

"It'll be a good impact in that this will be the terminus for a trail system that they hope to put along the river and some green space and that trail system will go all the way along the river clear to the fairgrounds on the far end of the fishing access site," Gibson said.

Gibson said the proposed site will be northwest of the Highway 87 bridge as you head into Roundup. He said this will have tourist and local attraction. People will be able to raft, canoe, and hike down to the river. It's also 3 river miles from the site to the fairgrounds in Roundup, a perfect place for inner tubers and the only place for miles that someone can be put in the river and be taken out.

This collaboration is still under negotiations. They'll be working on what FWP will be paying, how they'll be paying, or if they'll be paying for anything at all.