BILLINGS, Mont. - You may soon find parking easier at the downtown campus of Billings Clinic.

The hospital held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the completion of its new three-level, 656-space employee parking garage across from the hospital.

The new parking garage will not only give patients easier access to the hospital and help cut down on congestion in nearby neighborhoods, but Billings Clinic CEO Dr. Scott Ellner says it's an important step in supporting hospital staff.

"Our priority is to care for our employees, and we want to make sure they have easily accessible, safe parking, particularly when they're coming in to do the best care that they provide at Billings Clinic," Dr. Scott Ellner said.

The garage will officially open Friday.