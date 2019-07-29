BILLINGS, Mont. - A new dialysis center is officially open at Billings Clinic.

The center is more than 114,000 square feet, making it one of the largest in the region.

According to the U.S. Renal Data System Annual Data Report, more than 660,000 Americans are being treated for kidney failure, and 468,000 of those patients are on dialysis.

In the Billings area, the number of patients requiring dialysis treatment is growing by about 5% each year.

The new facility is located at 616 North 25th Street in Billings.