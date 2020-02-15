BILLINGS, Mont. - A raffle and banquet are being held at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center Saturday in support of elk country and hunting heritage.

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is running their 32nd annual Beartooth RMEF Banquet. During the event there will be a live and silent auction taking place as well as a raffle.

Earl Radonski, Volunteer for the event says they have a wide variety of auction items including paintings, jewelry and outdoor gear.

Earl mentions all the proceeds from the raffle go back to the RMEF in support of their cause.

"It raises funds for the rocky mountain elk foundation and everything they do, a lot of different stuff is conservation of habitat areas, critical habitat, opening up the public lands to people who enjoy the outdoors, not just hunters but anything people do in the outdoors".

If you're interested in learning how to support the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation check out their website at rmef.org.