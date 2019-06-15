2nd annual Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone kicks off at MetraPark

This year's second annual Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone, hosted by the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings, competed at MetraPark Saturday.

This event began last year to raise money for homeless veterans. Ten percent of the food truck sales, gate admission proceeds, as well as the proceeds from alcohol sales go back to help homeless veterans obtain housing.

Kirk Hepker is a food vendor coming from Dickinson, North Dakota. Hepker was one of the first vendors to ever sign up for the Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone.

"I actually heard it, I do a lot of advertising on Facebook and I came across it on the social media site there and I contacted them and I thought it was super cool," Hepker said. "I'm a veteran myself so I wanted to come out and help support homeless vets and it's a great cause."

Veterans helping veterans. Hepker owns The Foodie Call. He sells savory meat pot pies and dessert pot pies. This food truck is one of many that are located at MetraPark Saturday. Last year, many food trucks sold out of their food items before the event ended. This year, many of them were told to prepare for an even bigger crowd.

"I made about 250 pies more than last year and I was only about a half hour off from making the whole event last year. So this year, we should do it."

There will be a third annual Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone!