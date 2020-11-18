BILLINGS, Mont. - Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and many people are still figuring out how to celebrate the holidays safely in the middle of the pandemic.

It’s a question we all have, what to do about the holidays. It can be difficult because you want to spend time with family, but COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Treasure State and the holidays are quickly approaching. St. Vincent Healthcare is urging the community to not let their guard down and to continue to take safety precautions.

St. Vincent's Dr. Rich Lammers says so often people hear about the things they shouldn’t do, so he and his team decided to create the "5 Do's" for holiday travel.

The first is discuss. Talk with guests and hosts about preventing spread.

“Do they feel comfortable with you visiting and all those kinds of things and really having a good discussion about being safe during these times,” says Dr. Lammers.

Second is decide. Check your destination's transmission rates and be prepared to cancel if they’re high. Next is drive. It’s the safest way to travel and limit your exposure. Then disinfect wherever you are staying. Lastly is distance. Maintain six feet of distance from others and wear your mask, even in small gatherings.

“You know, you haven’t seen mom or dad for a long time, you get those masks off and everybody’s hugging and all of a sudden everything spreads,” says Dr. Lammers.

He also encourages others to think of creative ways to celebrate the holidays, like virtual dinners. They allow families to spend time together while staying apart and protecting everyone's health.

“I think by doing those things, you’re keeping yourself as safe as can be. I think we’re all kind of in the understanding that this is going to make COVID stop, no. But is it going to keep you as safe as you can and is it going to limit how fast it is exploding? We sure hope it does."