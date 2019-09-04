September 4th is National Wildlife Day, a day to raise awareness and education concerning the number of endangered animals and the need for conservation and preservation. The Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary in Red Lodge celebrated the day in partnership with outdoor outfitter Mountain Khakis, who sponsored everyone's admission to the sanctuary.

At the sanctuary, the day's theme has been adapted to raise awareness about specific animals in need. The sanctuary has been operating for over 30 years, and most of the animals there have already lived past the life expectancy they would have in the wild.

All residents of the sanctuary cannot be released into the wild due to an injury, illness, or habituation.

Executive Director Gary Robson says education is the best tool to save these animals.

"National Wildlife Day is all about education," he says. "The only way we as humans can prevent animals from becoming endangered and can help endangered species and individual animals that need us is to know what we're doing, to understand the plight of the animals, to understand how they get to a sanctuary like this."

Mountain Khakis, an outdoor apparel company, sponsored each person's admission to the sanctuary today in the hopes of showcasing the importance of the sanctuary's work and the Yellowstone ecosystem.

The greater Yellowstone ecosystem is home to the largest concentration of wildlife in the lower 48 states, home to grizzlies, elk and bison.

The sanctuary's resident bison, Speedy, was rejected by her mother and taken in by a family who adopted her as a pet. When she got too big, she was turned over to the sanctuary. Recently, she was adopted by Mountain Khakis.

They cover her food and medical care, and she serves as the apparel brand's mascot.

Sara Nauman, Marketing Supervisor for Mountain Khakis, says the brand wanted to do more to help the sanctuary.

"We found the wildlife sanctuary probably about a year and a half ago, we found speedy and we just fell in love with her cause it's hard not to," she gushes. "And we were kind of looking at different ways we could support them and one of their big missions is education. We wanted to get as many people out here for them to complete that mission as we could, and we figured that covering all expenses for folks to come out here was a good opportunity for that."

Several attendees took their time visiting the sanctuary grounds, taking time to listen to tour guides and asking questions about the animals they encountered, learning new information about some of their favorite animals along the way.

All in all, the sanctuary had over 200 visitors today, triple their usual turnout for a Wednesday. The sanctuary is pleased with the turnout, and hopes to host National Wildlife Day again.