BILLINGS, Mont. - Almost 100 students are participating in the speech and debate national qualifier where only the top two in each event goes on to compete at nationals.

Myra Nurre, head coach of Billings West Speech and Debate, says she has 35 students working hard to get to that next level.

"We actually have at least one competitor in every single event at this competition, so we're very excited and we're really hoping that our kids are going to come through and the judges are going to see how hard they worked".

Some of Myra's students are hoping to do well enough to make it to nationals.

"Nationals would be really cool to go to, like just getting to the next step and getting to represent the state at such a huge competition would be really cool".

Even if the competitors don't make it to nationals, many of them still enjoy how fun competing can be.

"I like meeting people from all over, it's fun to get up in front of people and perform and to learn about what everyone is performing about and making friends from different towns and getting to see them every weekend"

The national speech and debate tournament takes place in new mexico this summer.