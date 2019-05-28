BILLINGS, Mont. - A Montana woman was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly leading a Montana Highway Patrol trooper on a high-speed chase on I-90, while naked.

According to court documents, the woman also allegedly groped the trooper after she was arrested.

Court documents state that at 2:10 a.m. Monday, MHP Trooper Brennan Plucker saw a gray sedan, with only its amber running lights on, driving eastbound on I-90. Trooper Plucker said he observed the driver, identified as 38-year-old Lisa Christine Walter, drift over of the lane line and partially into the passing lane before he activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop.

Trooper Plucker said Walter began to drift over the fog line and onto the shoulder of the roadway, while going about 80 mph. According to Trooper Plucker, the driver partially left the roadway and came within inches of crashing into a yielded passenger car on the shoulder.

Trooper Plucker said Walter maintained speeds of 90-100 mph for three miles before slamming on the brakes and coming to a complete stop on the shoulder of the interstate. That's when the trooper said Walter put her vehicle in reverse and began driving westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Court documents state Trooper Plucker also put his patrol car in reverse and was able to observe the driver was a woman, the only occupant in the vehicle, and appeared to not be wearing a shirt.

Court documents state Walter eventually came to a stop after crashing into the right-of-way fence off the interstate, near mile marker 454. Trooper Plucker approached the vehicle with his weapon drawn and ordered the driver to put her hands up and not move. According to court documents, Trooper Plucker came up on the passenger side of the sedan and noticed the driver was naked.

According to court documents, Trooper Plucker had Walter hold her hands out the driver side window while he waited for back-up to arrive. Once Trooper Moran arrived at the scene, court documents state Trooper Plucker asked Walter why she had run, and she replied, "I didn't run, I chased. You."

Court documents state Trooper Moran found a robe in Walter's vehicle and they were able to cover her. The documents say that while Trooper Plucker was putting Walter into the back of his patrol car, Walter touched him in the genital area.

MHP also found a make-shift smoking device made out of a Red Bull can inside her vehicle. The device had a burnt residue inside, according to Trooper Moran.