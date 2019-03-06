BILLINGS, Mont. - The NAIA DI Women's Basketball Championship is just one week away.

Teams from across the country watched as the 32 teams to make this year's tournament were announced. The announcement was made live on the NAIA's Facebook page.

As the host team for the tournament, Rocky would have received an automatic bid to play, but for the second straight year they earned their way in.

The tournament starts Wednesday, March 13 and ends March 19 at MetraPark's Rimrock Auto Arena.

Four Montana teams made the tournament.

Montana Western will play March 13 at 8 p.m.

Providence will play March 14 at 2:15 p.m.

Rocky will play Shawnee State March 14 at 6:15 p.m.

Carroll will play March 14 at 8 p.m.

Click here for more information on the tournament and ticket prices.