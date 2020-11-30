BILLINGS, Mont. - Multiple buildings on the Montana State University Billings campus are affected by a water main leak.

A public safety advisory issued by the university Monday states the leak has affected the P.E. Building, Cisel Hall, Rimrock Hall, McMullen Hall, and the Student Union Building. The campus store will be closed.

Students and staff are advised not to use the restrooms, showers, or drink the water in these buildings until further notice.

University staff, whose offices are located in these buildings, are encouraged to work from home Tuesday, Dec. 1.

MSUB says porta-potties and bottled drinking water are currently being delivered.