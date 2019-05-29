MSUB mandatory health services fee to increase

This fall, students at Montana State University Billings will be seeing an increase in the health services mandatory fee as supported by the student government.

The Montana Board of Regents meeting concluded this week in Great Falls, the board approved an 18 point 9 percent increase for health services, that's 15 dollars and 25 cents more. The explanation is that recent cost increases associated with medical providers requires an increase in the current semester fee amount.

The current fee is 80 dollars and 75 cents, the amount will rise this fall to 96 dollars.

MSU-Billings will also not be receiving performance funding allowance, worth more than $1.6 million.