MSUB celebrates Lunar New Year

Today kicks off the first day of lunar new year.

MSU Billings started the celebration with a themed brunch and dinner.

Lunar New Year is celebrated in many Asian cultures and within many other communities across the United States.

At MSUB decorations adorned Rimrock cafe.

Executive Chef Marlo Spreng and her team prepped days in advance for the commemoration.

She said catering to her students for this holiday gives them a chance to learn about Asian culture and tradition.

"The students are away from home and it gives me a chance to make them feel comfortable. We want to make them happy more so than any other customer," said Spreng. "Cooking for Lunar New Year is exciting because I love to eat all different types of food. So, I get to eat food I enjoy. We get to show some students some food they haven't been exposed to."

MSUB embraced students from 28 foreign countries last year and Spreng said observing cultural holidays allows her to connect with the students and welcome them to the college.