MSU Billings University will not receive performance funding allocation; health services fee expected to increase

This fall, students at Montana State University Billings will see an increase in the health services mandatory fee as supported by the student government.

During the Montana Board of Regents meeting this week in Great Falls, an 18.9% increase for health services was approved, which amounts to an increase of $15.25. The explanation is that recent cost increases associated with medical providers requires an increase in the amount for the current semester fee. The current fee is $80.75, but that amount will increase to $96 this fall.

MSU Billings will also not be receiving any performance funding allocation, adding up to more than $1.4 million dollars for the fiscal year of 2020.

Based on the fiscal year 2017 through 2019, the city college at MSU Billings achieved 100% of its performance funding allocation of more than $390,000. For that same time frame, MSU Billings University campus did not achieve any performance allocation. The amount adds up to more than $1.4 million dollars.

MSU Billings chancellor said in a statement, "We did not hit our mark and must do better at retention."

Campuses are evaluated by the office of the commissioner of higher education based on its 3 year resident full time enrollment average.

In a statement, MSU Billings Chancellor Dan Edelman said, "While I have only been your chancellor for one of these three years, I have seen significant strides for students in my time here. We are all working together to improve student recruitment and retention. With everyone's assistance, I am optimistic that we will make progress with future performance-based funding metrics."