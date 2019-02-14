MSU-Billings program can prepare taxes at no charge

The VITA program is a program designed to assist lower income families in the Billings community. This year, approximately 10 students are involved in this program and will prepare taxes for those who make $55,000 or less at no charge.

Scott Gorman is the accounting club president for MSU Billings and a volunteer tax preparer with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. He said students in the program are preparing live tax returns. He said each student has to go through all of the certification testing through the IRS- a requirement for these students. So far, Gorman said the students have over 300 returns they've prepared this year alone.

Gorman explained why you should trust these students to do your taxes.

"We have the most up-to-date knowledge-base coming from the IRS because the students have just taken the tax course that's required as part of the accounting degree here at MSU Billings and so, once they get those courses done, they have the fresh-base of knowledge with the new tax law that took affect for this year," Gorman explained. "So actually, the continuing education that we get as being students propels us into being more thorough, I think, than maybe some other folks that have done it for a long time."

Gorman said everything is looked at with multiple sets of eyes before it's e-filed and sent to the IRS.

The students in this program are not only from MSU Billings, they're also from Rocky Mountain College. They prepare taxes at HRDC located in Downtown Billings on the corner of Montana Ave and 31st Street in the basement level.

If you are interested, you can make an appointment at HRDC by contacting them at (406)247-4710. There are walk-in slots available, but there may be a little bit of a wait, so, Gorman said to bring a book or something to keep you entertained while you are waiting.