BILLINGS, Mont. - The latest on the Mountain View Fire burning near Molt, Montana...

Update Thursday, 11:45 a.m.:

According to Yellowstone County DES Director K.C. Williams, the newly mapped area shows the Mountain View Fire has burned 2,775 acres. They are still urging people to stay away from the area. No structures have been burned.

Update Wednesday, 10:30 p.m.:

Evacuations have been ordered for residents living along Buffalo Trail.

Yellowstone County Disaster & Emergency Services says the evacuation notice area is east of Buffalo Trail only, between Lipp Road and Medicine Man Trail.

Buffalo Trail is closed to all traffic, except for those evacuating from the area. Heavy equipment and Fire Units are actively working in the area.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

Update Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.:

According to Yellowstone County Commissioner Denis Pitman, the fire had started around noon on Wednesday. The fire has increased somewhere between 800 and 1000 acres. There are about 75 firefighters on scene. The fire is moving east. No structures are currently in danger and no evacuations have been announced. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The fire continues to be at 0% containment.

Original story:

Multiple fire crews are responding to a wildfire west of Billings.

The Mountain View Fire is reportedly burning in an area beyond Buffalo Trail and Lipp Road, near Molt. Right now, the fire is reported to be about 200 acres in size.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.